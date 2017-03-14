U.S. Blizzard Grounds Flights, Raises Power as Trump Tweets
Airlines have canceled thousands of flights, wholesale power prices surged and natural gas futures rallied as the storm prepared to spin up the Atlantic Coast, threatening New York with an overnight blizzard. German Chancellor Angela Merkel delayed her trip to Washington, and President Donald Trump tweeted a picture of himself meeting with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser about the storm, advising those in its path to be safe.
