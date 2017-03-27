Two dead, one injured in overnight shootings in Bronx and Queens
Two men died and one other was wounded in separate shootings in Norwood, Bronx and St. Albans, Queens early Wednesday, cops said. Two men died and one other was wounded in separate shootings in the Bronx and Queens early Wednesday, cops said.
