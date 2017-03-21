TV producer tied to L.I. mom's drug o...

TV producer tied to L.I. mom's drug overdose death pleads guilty

New York Daily News

A TV producer pleaded guilty Tuesday to moving the body of a Long Island mother after she died from a cocaine overdose in a Manhattan apartment. Marc Johnson faced drug conspiracy and accessory charges for pulling Kiersten Cerveny's body into the vestibule of his pal's Chelsea apartment building after she overdosed on coke and alcohol.

