Trump's childhood home in New York City just sold for $2.1...
A brief connection with Donald Trump will provide a happy return for the owner of an unassuming property in Queens, New York. The two-story, Tudor-style home where Trump once lived as a child hit the auction block January 17 , and we just learned that the home sold for $2.14 million once the hammer hit, according to the New York Post .
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Run,Run, Run, The Republicans are Coming! (Jan '11)
|2 min
|Johnny Yuma - ImR...
|2,207
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|6 min
|As It Happens
|2,898
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|12 min
|NYStateOfMind
|335,638
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|21 min
|The Rebel
|2,820
|Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12)
|45 min
|The Rebel
|1,327
|Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11)
|47 min
|The Rebel
|1,000
|paul ryan goes into hiding.....from trump
|49 min
|ThomasA
|2
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|True
|1,085
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Unbiased Chargers...
|43,456
