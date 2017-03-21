Trevor Rabin feels a oereally greata about Yesa Rock Hall induction; says ARW is finishing new music
Ex- Yes guitarist Trevor Rabin is one of eight former or current members of the band who will be recognized when the prog-rock legends are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame April 7 in Brooklyn, New York. Rabin tells ABC Radio he feels "really great" about the honor, while admitting he was somewhat surprised about it after Yes was passed over for induction multiple times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump not really a billionaire had to go to work
|5 min
|releaseyourtaxes
|7
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|9 min
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|2,823
|trump afraid of running out of money for his 3 ...
|12 min
|releaseyourtaxes
|4
|Review: New York Yankees
|12 min
|New York Yankees
|1
|ISIS winning the mid east war
|13 min
|Boycott Hawai shy...
|4
|trump bullies and threatens gop senators into y...
|16 min
|werescrewed
|1
|Review: New York Mets
|22 min
|New York Mets
|1
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|36 min
|Reality check
|968
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|38 min
|Reality check
|43,403
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC