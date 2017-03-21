Trevor Rabin feels a oereally greata ...

Trevor Rabin feels a oereally greata about Yesa Rock Hall induction; says ARW is finishing new music

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KTGL-FM Lincoln

Ex- Yes guitarist Trevor Rabin is one of eight former or current members of the band who will be recognized when the prog-rock legends are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame April 7 in Brooklyn, New York. Rabin tells ABC Radio he feels "really great" about the honor, while admitting he was somewhat surprised about it after Yes was passed over for induction multiple times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump not really a billionaire had to go to work 5 min releaseyourtaxes 7
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 9 min Bloody Bill Anderson 2,823
trump afraid of running out of money for his 3 ... 12 min releaseyourtaxes 4
Review: New York Yankees 12 min New York Yankees 1
ISIS winning the mid east war 13 min Boycott Hawai shy... 4
trump bullies and threatens gop senators into y... 16 min werescrewed 1
Review: New York Mets 22 min New York Mets 1
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 36 min Reality check 968
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 38 min Reality check 43,403
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,307 • Total comments across all topics: 279,720,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC