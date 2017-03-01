Thurston Moore releases new single 'Cease Fire,' announces tour
No word on a new Thurston Moore album just yet, but the former Sonic Youth member updated his website with a new single called "Cease Fire" and several tour dates. "Cease Fire" is classic Thurston Moore with a lengthy noise jam in the middle that should please anyone who's missing Sonic Youth.
