Three teens caught after climbing 15-story crane in NYC for pics
Three thrill-seeking teens climbed a 15-story crane in Tribeca to snap some photos Sunday, only to wind up in police custody when they returned to the ground, police said. Police initially thought they were responding to an emotionally disturbed person scaling a crane when they arrived at West St. by Desbrosses St. at about 6:30 p.m. "They was all the way up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|15 min
|jimi-yank
|43,093
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|56 min
|Paul Yanks
|13,829
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,464
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|NEMO
|2,547
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,473
|Did Trump Fail kindergarten? He...
|1 hr
|wow
|3
|Hillary likes to "give back"
|1 hr
|Driving instructor
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC