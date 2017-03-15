The top 10 biggest real estate projects coming to NYC

Clockwise from top left: 543 West 122nd Street, a rendering of Essex Crossing and a rendering of 31-19 56th Street The biggest New York City real estate project with plans filed last month was a 170-unit condominium project in Morningside Heights. Savanna's residential project at 543 West 122nd Street is slated to span 315,674 square feet, making it February's largest project, according to The Real Deal' s analysis of Department of Buildings filings.

