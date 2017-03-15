The top 10 biggest real estate projec...

The top 10 biggest real estate projects coming to NYC

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Real Deal

Clockwise from top left: 543 West 122nd Street, a rendering of Essex Crossing and a rendering of 31-19 56th Street The biggest New York City real estate project with plans filed last month was a 170-unit condominium project in Morningside Heights. Savanna's residential project at 543 West 122nd Street is slated to span 315,674 square feet, making it February's largest project, according to The Real Deal' s analysis of Department of Buildings filings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 2 min Ben 798
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 22 min SirLiesAlot 2,734
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr John-K 313,527
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists 4 hr Texxy 243
Dang! Trump paid a lot of tax 5 hr TAx Pro 5
trump says it makes him look weak ,9 circuit kn... 6 hr Wall specialist 3
talk gets louder to remove paul ryan as trump/r... 6 hr Wall specialist 4
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 10 hr jimi-yank 43,342
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,939 • Total comments across all topics: 279,585,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC