The death of the all-cash Chinese buyer - and what it means for NYC banks

Late last year, Steven Ho saw alarm bells on social media: The Chinese government was gearing up to crack down on foreign investment in a big way, and on messaging platforms such as WeChat and Line, the loan officer's friends told him they were concerned that money would be tighter. In January, those worries became reality, as the government imposed exacting new capital controls that required Chinese citizens to disclose the purpose of their foreign investments.

