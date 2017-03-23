Teen gets bionic legs after being bor...

Teen gets bionic legs after being born unable to walk

A teen born with a birth defect that prevented him from walking is now getting used to moving around on his own thanks to state-of-the-art prosthetic devices. Christian Calamuci, 17, was born in South Africa with legs that bowed out dramatically, making it impossible to walk for long periods of time, according to New York ABC station WABC-TV.

