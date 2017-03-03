Suspected serial killer tells dismemb...

Suspected serial killer tells dismembered teena s mom in court, a You know I love youa

In a bizarre courtroom moment, a suspected serial killer turned to the mother of a teenage victim whose body was dismembered and mouthed the words, "You know I love you." Kwauhuru Govan, 38, is accused of killing and cutting up 19-year-old Rashawn Brazell in February 2005 .

