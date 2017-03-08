Suspect wanted for attempted rape in ...

Suspect wanted for attempted rape in NYC linked to robbery spree

16 hrs ago

Police are looking for Robert Adams, 41, who allegedly grabbed and molested a woman, 25, as she entered her home on the Lower East Side in Manhattan. A 41-year-old man being sought for an attempted rape on the Lower East Side is a paroled convict wanted in connection with four robberies in the area - all against Asian women, officials said Tuesday.

