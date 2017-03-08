Suspect wanted for attempted rape in NYC linked to robbery spree
Police are looking for Robert Adams, 41, who allegedly grabbed and molested a woman, 25, as she entered her home on the Lower East Side in Manhattan. A 41-year-old man being sought for an attempted rape on the Lower East Side is a paroled convict wanted in connection with four robberies in the area - all against Asian women, officials said Tuesday.
