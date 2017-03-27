Suspect in Murder of Brooklyn Grandma and Cat Sent to Psych Ward: Sources
A Brooklyn man arrested for killing his grandmother and her cat - then leaving both wrapped in a bloody sheet outside the woman's building - has been hospitalized indefinitely for psychiatric treatment, sources said. Barry James, 32, is receiving medical treatment at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, where he was taken shortly after his arrest last week, sources said.
