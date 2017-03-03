Storm protection: Empire Stores readies 1,100-foot wall in case of flooding
If and when another Superstorm Sandy batters the New York City area, Empire Stores on the Brooklyn waterfront will be ready. Midtown Equities has readied a "deployable flood barrier," comprised of four- and seven-foot panels, that will create a 1,100-foot wall around the property overlooking Brooklyn Bridge Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|5 min
|jimi-yank
|6,365
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|39 min
|jimi-yank
|43,125
|Fox is going down (Dec '09)
|40 min
|2 Dogs
|6,951
|Countdown to Impeachment
|44 min
|ThomasA
|18
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|49 min
|nanny and the pro...
|313,399
|Palm Beach County, Child Abuse Capital
|52 min
|Frank Serpico
|20
|TRUMP BANNED from PRESS CORPS DINNER !
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|7
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|2 hr
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|2,497
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC