Storm protection: Empire Stores readies 1,100-foot wall in case of flooding

If and when another Superstorm Sandy batters the New York City area, Empire Stores on the Brooklyn waterfront will be ready. Midtown Equities has readied a "deployable flood barrier," comprised of four- and seven-foot panels, that will create a 1,100-foot wall around the property overlooking Brooklyn Bridge Park.

