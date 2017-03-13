Stamford painter adds sculptural elem...

Stamford painter adds sculptural elements to her work

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The vivid hues captivate the eye, draw the viewer closer and then you might do a double-take when it appears that the imagery is literally reaching out to you. Step in close and it becomes apparent that there is a three-dimensional element in Cureton's work, involving pieces of cloth, sand, glass, beads and other objects from the far-flung locales in which she has lived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 18 min Mrgrey5069 690
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... 29 min Injustice in NJ 1
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 50 min jimi-yank 335,545
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 55 min EL NEMO the Brill... 2,682
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Faith Michigan 313,461
Stay out of my microwave 3 hr Wall specialist 1
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 3 hr Halle Berry Sister 16,105
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 9 hr the don 43,282
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for New York County was issued at March 13 at 4:16PM EDT

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,168 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC