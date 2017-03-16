Snow plow finds body of teen shot, left for dead 0:0

Snow plow finds body of teen shot, le...

1 hr ago Read more: New York Post

A teenager was shot and left for dead Wednesday in the middle of a Brooklyn street - where his body blocked a passing snow plow that became caught in the middle of the crime scene. Trevon Dickens, 19, was found shot one time in the head outside 752 East 91 Street near Avenue B in East Flatbush around 6:15 p.m., police said.

