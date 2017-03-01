'Shades of Blue' Season 2: What's to ...

'Shades of Blue' Season 2: What's to come on the Jennifer Lopez cop show

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: 900 CHML AM

Jennifer Lopez 's cop show, Shades of Blue , is turning up the heat in its second season. We last saw Harlee Santos in the Season 1 finale doing something very morally questionable , adding another secret to her already full plate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jets talk back (Dec '07) 24 min Guinness Drinker 13,827
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,446
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 2 hr jimi-yank 43,127
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 3 hr jimi-yank 6,365
Fox is going down (Dec '09) 3 hr 2 Dogs 6,951
Countdown to Impeachment 3 hr ThomasA 18
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr nanny and the pro... 313,399
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 5 hr Bloody Bill Anderson 2,497
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,286,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC