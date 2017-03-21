Sexual Assault Task Force Headed to 1...

Sexual Assault Task Force Headed to 14 Brooklyn Colleges, DA Says

6 hrs ago

The acting Brooklyn District Attorney will begin working with college campuses to raise awareness on sexual assault, better coordinate with faculty and bolster services for survivors of sexual violence, officials said. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez rolled out his Campus Sexual Assault Response Initiative, the first of its kind in New York City, last week.

