Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2017: From 'Sinking' to 'Bust

A total of 14 characters -- some who are funny and quirky -- will be revealed in six short plays during this year's upcoming "Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry" series, produced by Sundog Theatre. The plays will be staged Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5, and Friday through Sunday, March 10-12, at the New Dorp Moravian Church Theatre, 2205 Richmond Rd. at Todt Hill Road.

