'Rude Boy' pro wrestler charged with child porn out on bail
Staten Island pro wrestler James "Rude Boy" Riley is out on bail, a day after police allegedly seized child pornography from his family's home in Arden Heights. The tattoed, musclebound wrestler -- who according to his website is known for his "high energy" and "blond man bun" -- is due back in court May 15. Riley's cell phone went straight to voicemail Thursday, followed by an automated message: "the mailbox is full and cannot except any messages at this time."
