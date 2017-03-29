Real estate investors pumped a record $3.3B into the Bronx in 2016

Clockwise from top left: Renderings of 869 East 147th Street, the Kingsbridge Armory Melrose Commons and Horace Mann Elementary School The Bronx saw another spike in real estate investment last year, with a record $3.3 billion and over 14.2 million square feet of development hitting the borough, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. said at a real estate panel on Wednesday. "Once upon a time the Bronx was burning," Diaz told the audience at the Bronx Museum of the Arts.

