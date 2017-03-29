Rapper charged with hate crime in slashing outside gay club 0:0

A Brooklyn rapper accused of screaming homophobic slurs at - fast-food - chicken patrons and slashing two men because he thought they were gay has been charged with assault as a hate crime. - - Little known rapper "Mousey Baby" - - - - - real name James Thomas - - - was arraigned on the charges Wednesday before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun, who held him on $150,000 bail.

