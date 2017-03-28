Racist sword killer says NY slaying w...

Racist sword killer says NY slaying was practice run in bid to thwart mixed relationships

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Japan Times

James Harris Jackson, a white racist accused of fatally stabbing a 66-year-old stranger on a Manhattan street because he was black, appears in Manhattan Criminal Court with his attorney, Sanford Talkin, in New York Monday. He is charged with murder as a hate crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 21 min Carlos 43,512
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 43 min True Christian-Jew 313,676
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr Goober of Glovers... 2,960
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 1 hr Ben 1,118
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Into The Night 63,571
Fox is going down (Dec '09) 6 hr 2 Dogs 6,980
Trump Healthcare Deregulation Balloons Costs... 8 hr Trump LIES 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,865,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC