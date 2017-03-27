R. Kelly To Headline Groovin' in the ...

R. Kelly To Headline Groovin' in the Park Festival in Queens

R&B icon R. Kelly will headline this year's Groovin' in The Park , which returns to Jamaica this summer, organizers said. "NY fans, brace yourself for an extraordinary performance from the R&B legend when he graces the stage at Groovin' in The Park 2017," a flier posted on the festival's Facebook page read.

