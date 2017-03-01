Queens Side of Kosciuszko Bridge Coul...

Queens Side of Kosciuszko Bridge Could Get New Park, Officials Say

Read more: DNAinfo.com

City and state agencies are considering the construction of new parkland on the Queens side of the bridge, on a portion of land owned by the state's Department of Transportation near the base between 43rd Street, 55th and 54th avenues. The existing 77-year-old bridge, which links Brooklyn and Queens over Newtown Creek, is slated to be dismantled and blown up this summer to make way for its replacement.

