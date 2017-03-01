Queens Side of Kosciuszko Bridge Could Get New Park, Officials Say
City and state agencies are considering the construction of new parkland on the Queens side of the bridge, on a portion of land owned by the state's Department of Transportation near the base between 43rd Street, 55th and 54th avenues. The existing 77-year-old bridge, which links Brooklyn and Queens over Newtown Creek, is slated to be dismantled and blown up this summer to make way for its replacement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|12 min
|Paul Yanks
|43,092
|Senator Chuck Schumer Pedophile
|29 min
|Wall specialist
|3
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|38 min
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|2,473
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|42 min
|Paul Yanks
|335,502
|DEVELOPING - US Senator Schumer Raped Woman
|51 min
|MSNBC
|1
|Woman - "Senator Schumer Raped Me"
|53 min
|Corn
|1
|Countdown to Impeachment
|1 hr
|doomednewt in chu...
|17
|Any girls about downtown manhattan?
|5 hr
|dappa90s
|17
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC