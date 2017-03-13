Prosecutor Protecting Man In Apparent Racially-Motivated Attack, Lawyer Says
The attorney believes a politically-connected Hasidic Jew will avoid justice in a mob assault on his African-American client. Brooklyn, New York man demands full justice, more than three years after a brutal attack that left him blind in one eye.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|FORREST
|16,114
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|FORREST
|17,752
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Larry
|824
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Cornwallis
|13,105
|trumps tweets undermine his own policy agenda ...
|3 hr
|Wall specialist
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Howie
|63,508
|trump uses the fake news to make his case
|3 hr
|werescrewed
|1
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|3 hr
|Wall specialist
|2,747
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|7 hr
|jimi-yank
|43,358
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC