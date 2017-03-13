Prosecutor Protecting Man In Apparent...

Prosecutor Protecting Man In Apparent Racially-Motivated Attack, Lawyer Says

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NewsOne

The attorney believes a politically-connected Hasidic Jew will avoid justice in a mob assault on his African-American client. Brooklyn, New York man demands full justice, more than three years after a brutal attack that left him blind in one eye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 2 hr FORREST 16,114
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 2 hr FORREST 17,752
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 2 hr Larry 824
Time to go? (Jun '15) 3 hr Cornwallis 13,105
trumps tweets undermine his own policy agenda ... 3 hr Wall specialist 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Howie 63,508
trump uses the fake news to make his case 3 hr werescrewed 1
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 3 hr Wall specialist 2,747
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 7 hr jimi-yank 43,358
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,164 • Total comments across all topics: 279,604,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC