Police: NY murder fugitive caught in Stamford

17 hrs ago

Juan Nico Morales, 20, of Stamford was arrested in Stamford Friday on a charge of killing a fellow party goer at a New Year's Eve celebration in Brooklyn,N.Y. three months ago. Juan Nico Morales, 20, of Stamford was arrested in Stamford Friday on a charge of killing a fellow party goer at a New Year's Eve celebration in Brooklyn,N.Y. three months ago.

