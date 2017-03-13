Police: NY murder fugitive caught in Stamford
Juan Nico Morales, 20, of Stamford was arrested in Stamford Friday on a charge of killing a fellow party goer at a New Year's Eve celebration in Brooklyn,N.Y. three months ago. Juan Nico Morales, 20, of Stamford was arrested in Stamford Friday on a charge of killing a fellow party goer at a New Year's Eve celebration in Brooklyn,N.Y. three months ago.
