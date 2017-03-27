Police: Man Found Dead on Staten Island, Shot Multiple Times
Police said officers, responding to a 911 call of shots fired at Morning Star Road and Kalver Place around 8:46 p.m., found a 42-year-old man shot multiple times in his torso. Access to most of our on-demand video clips is open to all users.
