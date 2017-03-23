Police Knew About Issues at Club Where Man Was Killed and Didn't Warn SLA

Police knew about criminal activity and unruly behavior at a club where a Bronx coke dealer was fatally shot for at least six months, but didn't warn the State Liquor Authority - though they are required to under the law, officials said. Jamsee Virk, 73, and Michael Laboy, 39, the owners of Brooklyn Asylum, were arrested in August 2016 and charged with operating an unlicensed bottle club, illegal alcohol sale, operating an after hours club, criminal nuisance and unlawful misconduct, police confirmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.