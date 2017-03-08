Police investigate hate crime after man allegedly shouted gay slurs during attack

A man was slashed across the face and another stabbed as their attacker shouted gay slurs inside a Brooklyn restaurant, police say. The incident happened Sunday inside the Crown Fried Chicken on Fulton Street in Bed-Stuy around 5 a.m. Police say the suspect shouted the slurs as he slashed the 34-year-old across the face and stabbed the 24-year-old in the chest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.