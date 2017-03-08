Police identify worker who died after...

Police identify worker who died after crane accident

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

The NYPD identified a man who died in a crane accident in Chelsea as Antonio Veloso, 54, of New Jersey. Veloso died after he was struck by construction equipment on Friday afternoon at 356 Meredith Ave., which is the site of Staten Island Asphalt, according to an NYPD spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AMERICA - What I Like About YOU ! 3 min 2 Dogs 7
jets talk back (Dec '07) 5 min jimi-yank 13,847
News Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes In New York Up 94% Ove... 8 min 2 Dogs 10
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 21 min Princess Hey 16,101
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 35 min Princess Hey 17,727
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 39 min Goober of Glovers... 2,686
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Truth is might 313,449
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr TMAN_Mets 43,253
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) Fri Tank2390 682
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Watch for New York County was issued at March 12 at 3:39AM EDT

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,039 • Total comments across all topics: 279,489,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC