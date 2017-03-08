Police identify worker who died after crane accident
The NYPD identified a man who died in a crane accident in Chelsea as Antonio Veloso, 54, of New Jersey. Veloso died after he was struck by construction equipment on Friday afternoon at 356 Meredith Ave., which is the site of Staten Island Asphalt, according to an NYPD spokesman.
