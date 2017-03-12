Police fatally shoot pit bulls that were mauling man 0:0

Police fatally shoot pit bulls that w...

Read more: New York Post

Two pit bulls that had been viciously chomping on a man for over 15 minutes in a Brooklyn home were shot and killed by police because the officers were unable to whack the dogs off with a two-by-four, witnesses and police said. Officers responded to the home on Hancock Street in Bushwick around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and saw the dogs viciously attacking Paul "Nitty" Davis, 50, who had been renting out some space in the basement.

