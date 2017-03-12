Police fatally shoot pit bulls that were mauling man 0:0

Two pit bulls that had been viciously chomping on a man for over 15 minutes in a Brooklyn home were shot and killed by police because the officers were unable to whack the dogs off with a two-by-four, witnesses and police said. Officers responded to the home on Hancock Street in Bushwick around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and saw the dogs viciously attacking Paul "Nitty" Davis, 50, who had been renting out some space in the basement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.