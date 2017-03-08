Parents of Girls Killed by Faulty Radiator Plan to Sue City and Landlord
The parents of the two young girls killed by a faulty radiator in The Bronx in December are planning to sue the city and their notorious slumlord for damages. Scylee Vayoh Ambrose, 1, and Ibanez Ambrose, 2, suffered terrible burns on Dec. 7 after a radiator valve came off in the room where they were sleeping at 720 Hunts Point Ave., filling the room with hot steam, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|19 min
|About Face
|6,403
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|43,205
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|16,088
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|SweLL GirL
|17,711
|john gotti (May '12)
|6 hr
|truth
|326
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|7 hr
|Well Well
|242
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|8 hr
|Nemo
|2,608
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|Paul Yanks
|681
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC