Parents of Girls Killed by Faulty Radiator Plan to Sue City and Landlord

The parents of the two young girls killed by a faulty radiator in The Bronx in December are planning to sue the city and their notorious slumlord for damages. Scylee Vayoh Ambrose, 1, and Ibanez Ambrose, 2, suffered terrible burns on Dec. 7 after a radiator valve came off in the room where they were sleeping at 720 Hunts Point Ave., filling the room with hot steam, police said.

