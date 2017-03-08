Pair busted for fight outside courthouse

A fight outside the Staten Island Courthouse in St. George late Wednesday morning prompted a swift response by court officers and resulted in three arrests, said officials. Crews of court officers from state Supreme Court and Criminal Court which are housed inside the building could be seen dashing outside in response to the ruckus.

