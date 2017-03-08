Pair busted for fight outside courthouse
A fight outside the Staten Island Courthouse in St. George late Wednesday morning prompted a swift response by court officers and resulted in three arrests, said officials. Crews of court officers from state Supreme Court and Criminal Court which are housed inside the building could be seen dashing outside in response to the ruckus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Countdown to Impeachment
|34 min
|doomednewt
|22
|Protecting Trump Tower cost NY City $24 million...
|5 hr
|Julia
|132
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|5 hr
|Nemo
|2,568
|Obama wiretapped Trump
|6 hr
|Waikiki shyit water
|3
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|7 hr
|jimi-yank
|43,174
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|7 hr
|-Glinda-
|17,694
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|tommurtha
|680
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC