Over $1 million in heroin found stashed with dog in crate 0:0
There are 2 comments on the New York Post story from 15 hrs ago, titled Over $1 million in heroin found stashed with dog in crate
Two men were nabbed for turning man's best friend into a drug mule when they shipped more than $1 million worth of heroin stashed in a dog crate that held a live poocha , authorities announced Monday. Samuel Seabrooks, 35, and Carlos Betancourt-Morales, 27, pretended to be shipping the Avi-Labrador mix from Puerto Rico to JFK Airport but actually hid the 10 kilos of drugs in the floor of the crate, the Queens DA's Office said.
#1 9 hrs ago
Some have to use heroin for pain.
Winnipeg, Canada
#2 9 hrs ago
That Poor Dog had His MEDS Impounded !
