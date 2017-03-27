Over $1 million in heroin found stash...

Over $1 million in heroin found stashed with dog in crate 0:0

There are 2 comments on the New York Post story from 15 hrs ago, titled Over $1 million in heroin found stashed with dog in crate 0:0. In it, New York Post reports that:

Two men were nabbed for turning man's best friend into a drug mule when they shipped more than $1 million worth of heroin stashed in a dog crate that held a live poocha , authorities announced Monday. Samuel Seabrooks, 35, and Carlos Betancourt-Morales, 27, pretended to be shipping the Avi-Labrador mix from Puerto Rico to JFK Airport but actually hid the 10 kilos of drugs in the floor of the crate, the Queens DA's Office said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
pain kills

North Chili, NY

#1 9 hrs ago
Some have to use heroin for pain.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Animal Cruelty here

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 9 hrs ago
pain kills wrote:
Some have to use heroin for pain.
That Poor Dog had His MEDS Impounded !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP sends Military to South Pole ! 2 hr Thelma D 2
Nunes might lose California voters in November 2 hr Ellis 1
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 3 hr Paul Yanks 335,667
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 4 hr Pasquali 17,808
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 4 hr Pasquali 16,158
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 4 hr Paul Yanks 43,541
yates may tell all even at risk of jail in ligh... 5 hr releaseyourtaxes 1
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 5 hr SirLiesAlot 2,970
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 6 hr tiffany 1,133
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,894,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC