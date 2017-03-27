Outerbridge Cowboy Gives Up Horses as...

Outerbridge Cowboy Gives Up Horses as Part of Guilty Plea, DA Says

The cowboy who moseyed over the Outerbridge Crossing on horseback has forfeited his steeds - Hope II and Charity - after prosecutors said he abused them during a cross-country ride that ended in New York City. Tod "Doc" Mishler, 80, pleaded guilty Monday to disorderly conduct and was barred from owning horses in the state for two years under the deal, District Attorney Michael McMahon announced.

