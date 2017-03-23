One of New York's most prestigious power-lunch spots reportedly just...
One of New York's most prestigious power-lunch spots reportedly just filed for bankruptcy - here's what it's like to eat there Tucked inside the Bloomberg Tower at 58th Street and Lexington Avenue, Le Cirque is one of New York City's most famous restaurants. The restaurant, established in 1974 by Sirio Maccioni, has been a staple of the New York dining scene since its inception.
