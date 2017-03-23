Off-duty NYPD cop arrested for drunken driving in Queens
He was driving a 2012 Ford Mustang east on the turnpike when he swerved off the road and struck three parked cars, police sources said. An off-duty NYPD cop was arrested for drunken driving after he slammed into three parked cars in Queens early Friday, police said.
