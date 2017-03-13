NYPD traffic cop facing manslaughter charges after woman killed in crash on Williamsburg Bridge

An NYPD traffic enforcement agent is facing manslaughter charges after a woman he was driving home from celebrating her 21st birthday was killed in a crash on the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn Thursday, police say. Amanda Miner, 21, of Brooklyn, was killed after Hoyte's 2013 Infinity four-door sedan slammed into the median that divides the inner and outer roadways on the bridge, and struck a support pillar.

