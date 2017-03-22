NYPD touts 3 arrests in drug bust on ...

NYPD touts 3 arrests in drug bust on South Shore

The NYPD touted on social media the arrest of three suspects on drug charges on the South Shore of Staten Island. A dealer and two buyers were nabbed by the Anti-Crime Unit, according to a message on the 123rd Precinct Twitter feed.

