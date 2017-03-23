NYPD school safety agent busted for driving drunk in Manhattan

A 23-year-old NYPD school safety agent without a valid driver's license was busted for drunken driving in the Lower East Side Sunday, according to cops. Henry Ortiz was driving a Ford Mustang when he slammed into two parked cars on the FDR Drive service road near Delancey St., close to the Williamsburg Bridge, around 4:40 a.m., cops said.

