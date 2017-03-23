NYPD school safety agent busted for d...

NYPD school safety agent busted for driving drunk in Manhattan

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A 23-year-old NYPD school safety agent without a valid driver's license was busted for drunken driving in the Lower East Side Sunday, according to cops. Henry Ortiz was driving a Ford Mustang when he slammed into two parked cars on the FDR Drive service road near Delancey St., close to the Williamsburg Bridge, around 4:40 a.m., cops said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 23 min Into The Night 63,568
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 27 min Junket 313,669
Trump Healthcare Deregulation Balloons Costs... 1 hr Trump LIES 1
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr rainmaker2016 16,157
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr Nancy 2,949
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr Gutsy Roman 43,493
Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15) 2 hr anonymous 256
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 2 hr Ben 1,095
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,228 • Total comments across all topics: 279,857,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC