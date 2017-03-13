NYPD cop opens fire in Queens on grou...

NYPD cop opens fire in Queens on group fleeing in car

A suspect possibly connected to drug activity driving this Honda allegedly led police on a chase that began at Hollis Ave. and 200th St. and ended on Elmira Road near Hannibal Street in the Hollis neighborhood of Queens after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2017. The wild scene unfolded on Hollis Ave. and 200 St. in Hollis at 6:30 p.m. when plainclothes officers tried to pull over a Honda on suspicion of drug activity, cops said.

New York, NY

