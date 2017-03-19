NYC's teen girls report more same-sex relationships, but are being less safe 0:0

Nearly half the Big Apple's sexually active high-school girls have had female partners - and many engage in behavior that endangers their health, an alarming new study finds. Researchers from New York University and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine based their findings on a 2013 survey of public high-school students citywide - but most heavily in "high-risk neighborhoods" in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.