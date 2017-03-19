NYC's teen girls report more same-sex...

NYC's teen girls report more same-sex relationships, but are being less safe 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Nearly half the Big Apple's sexually active high-school girls have had female partners - and many engage in behavior that endangers their health, an alarming new study finds. Researchers from New York University and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine based their findings on a 2013 survey of public high-school students citywide - but most heavily in "high-risk neighborhoods" in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jets talk back (Dec '07) 29 min Guinness Drinker 13,876
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... 32 min 2 Dog Night 3
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 33 min smart men 313,583
KOREA is NOT a THREAT to AMERICA ! 37 min 2 Dog Night 7
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 44 min Handicapped Trump 2,801
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr Carlos 335,600
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 1 hr Larry 877
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,126 • Total comments across all topics: 279,670,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC