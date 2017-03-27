NYC mayor wants to close Rikers Island jail over next decade
In a June 20, 2014, file photo, the Rikers Island jail complex stands in New York with the Manhattan skyline in the background. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday, March 31, 2017, that he's developing a plan to shut down the massive jail within 10 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|28 min
|J Cheever Loophole
|43,615
|last post wins! (Jun '10)
|32 min
|Joey Chiappetti
|26,720
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,600
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|2 hr
|NEMO the Brilliant
|3,036
|Countdown to Impeachment
|2 hr
|doomednewt
|28
|HOW is that Wall going - Stumpy ? Ha Ha a Ha !
|3 hr
|Hingle McCringleb...
|7
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,710
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Ben
|1,164
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC