NYC man surrenders after crashing drone through apartment window
Shane Smith, 24, turned himself in after he crashed a GoPro Karma through a 66-year-old woman's apartment window in Manhattan, New York. A Manhattan man who crashed a remote-control drone through a woman's apartment window surrendered to police, cops said Wednesday.
