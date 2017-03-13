NYC chiropractor busted for racist attacks on black kid, cop
A Staten Island chiropractor is charged for aggravated harassment, stalking, violating an order of protection of a black schoolkid, white school crossing guard, and a black NYPD police officer. A Staten Island chiropractor was busted for a race-fueled tirade against a black NYPD police officer and a white crossing guard with a black child, authorities said Wednesday.
