NYC chiropractor busted for racist at...

NYC chiropractor busted for racist attacks on black kid, cop

A Staten Island chiropractor is charged for aggravated harassment, stalking, violating an order of protection of a black schoolkid, white school crossing guard, and a black NYPD police officer. A Staten Island chiropractor was busted for a race-fueled tirade against a black NYPD police officer and a white crossing guard with a black child, authorities said Wednesday.

