NY baby shower murder fugitive extradited from Stamford

Juan Morales-Niko, 20, of Brooklyn, was captured in Stamford and arraigned on a murder charge for shooting and killing a man at a Brooklyn baby shower in late December 2016. Juan Morales-Niko, 20, of Brooklyn, was captured in Stamford and arraigned on a murder charge for shooting and killing a man at a Brooklyn baby shower in late December 2016.

