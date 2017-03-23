NY baby shower murder fugitive extradited from Stamford

Juan Morales-Niko, 20, of Brooklyn, was captured in Stamford and arraigned on a murder charge for shooting and killing a man at a Brooklyn baby shower in late December 2016. Juan Morales-Niko, 20, of Brooklyn, was captured in Stamford and arraigned on a murder charge for shooting and killing a man at a Brooklyn baby shower in late December 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.