Niece, 30, arrested in deadly stabbing of her aunt in NYC
Authorities say a woman killed her aunt with a meat cleaver in the home they shared in New York City. Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said Saturday that 30-year-old Elizabeth Sanchez is awaiting arraignment on a murder charge.
