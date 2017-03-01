New York's iconic Katz's Deli to open Brooklyn outpost
Katz's Delicatessen, a fixture on New York's Lower East Side since 1888, is opening its first outpost - in downtown Brooklyn. The old-school deli, famous for the legendary "When Harry Met Sally" scene "I'll have what she's having," will open an offshoot at the DeKalb Market Hall in April, AM New York reported Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|2 min
|Richie Palucci
|16,060
|Ode to Bush (Mar '09)
|30 min
|Weeeeeee
|2,119
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|31 min
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|2,514
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|41 min
|rok
|685
|Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09)
|44 min
|Warrior X
|1,414
|The Three R's: Reichwing Republican Rants (Sep '10)
|50 min
|Warrior X
|1,849
|Run,Run, Run, The Republicans are Coming! (Jan '11)
|52 min
|Warrior X
|2,200
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Reality check
|43,161
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC