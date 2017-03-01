New York's iconic Katz's Deli to open...

New York's iconic Katz's Deli to open Brooklyn outpost

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Katz's Delicatessen, a fixture on New York's Lower East Side since 1888, is opening its first outpost - in downtown Brooklyn. The old-school deli, famous for the legendary "When Harry Met Sally" scene "I'll have what she's having," will open an offshoot at the DeKalb Market Hall in April, AM New York reported Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 2 min Richie Palucci 16,060
Ode to Bush (Mar '09) 30 min Weeeeeee 2,119
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 31 min Bloody Bill Anderson 2,514
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) 41 min rok 685
Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09) 44 min Warrior X 1,414
The Three R's: Reichwing Republican Rants (Sep '10) 50 min Warrior X 1,849
Run,Run, Run, The Republicans are Coming! (Jan '11) 52 min Warrior X 2,200
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr Reality check 43,161
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,304,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC