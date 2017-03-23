New Yorkers join to remember tragic T...

New Yorkers join to remember tragic Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire of 1911

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: ImmigrationProf Blog

The New York Daily News reports that New Yorkers gathered on Friday to remember Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire - a tragedy that killed 146 workers, many of them young women. The March 25, 1911 blaze at a factory near present-day New York University rocked the city - and galvanized the International Ladies Garment Workers Union to push for workplace safety rules still in place today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ImmigrationProf Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11) 2 min 2 Dogs 1,007
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 8 min Paul Yanks 335,641
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 15 min Paul Yanks 43,472
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 21 min mdbuilder 63,559
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 22 min NEMO 2,927
Zeal for Life Challenge potential side effects:... (Sep '13) 1 hr Satisfied-Orlando 97
HOW is that Wall going - Stumpy ? Ha Ha a Ha ! 1 hr Sarah Paleface Al... 2
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 2 hr Ben 1,087
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,773 • Total comments across all topics: 279,832,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC